'Game of Thrones' Season 7: Emilia Clarke Speaks About Being a Woman and Hands Out Spoilers

If there is anything about Emilia Clarke that people love, it is the fact that she is outspoken and true to herself. In a recent interview, the "Game of Thrones" star revealed what it is like to work in Hollywood and what fans can expect from the upcoming season 7 of the HBO hit series.

Clarke started the interview with Rolling Stone with her usual humor. According to the actress, even after six seasons of "Game of Thrones," she would still often be surprised when fans recognize her and even more so when they come up to her to say "hi." The interview then delved into more serious topics, including what it is like to be a woman in the entertainment world.

"I feel so naive for saying it, but it's like dealing with racism," said Clarke. "You're aware of it, and you're aware of it, but one day, you go, 'Oh, my God, it's everywhere!' Like you suddenly wake up to it and you go, 'Wait a second, are you . . . are you treating me different because I've got a pair of breasts? Is that actually happening?' It took me a really long time to see that I do get treated differently. But I look around, and that's my daily life."

Popsugar reports that Clarke is facing a major backlash because of this comment. As of now, the "Game of Thrones" star has yet to release a statement on it. Meanwhile, Clarke was also asked about the upcoming "Game of Thrones" season 7, and she was gracious enough to give a little hint about it.

Daenerys Targaryen, her character in the critically acclaimed show, spent more time than usual in Belfast. Furthermore, "Game of Thrones" season 7 will attempt to tie up loose ends as well as answer a few fan theories. Clarke has also confirmed that she will also be in "Game of Thrones" season 8.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 is set to air on July 16.