'Game of Thrones' Season 7: Episode 1 Recap, Schedule, and Reviews

Facebook/GameOfThrones HBO’s hit epic fantasy series “Game of Thrones” premiered Sunday, July 16

Highly anticipated all over the globe and with many fans constantly refreshing streaming links and struggling to get home in time to watch its comeback, "Game of Thrones" season 7 has kicked off with the premiere. A lot happened in the span of its first episode including a wonderful impersonation courtesy of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), an incredibly unsubtle appearance by Ed Sheeran, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Sansa Stark's (Sophie Turner) struggles, and the pressure on Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau).

According to the recaps of "Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 1, the HBO series notably picked up where it left off, mainly with Arya impersonating Walder Frey and utilizing her Faceless Mask training to the best she can. As a result of her performance, fans are having trust issues that every other character might just be Arya in disguise.

The episode also showcased Jon's decision to ask the women to join the impending fight. He was backed by Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) and Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey), but led to a disagreement with Sansa, who is having a hard time herself. Although it is true that many voices are whispering in her ear, Sansa is arguably at odds with her own tyrannical side as she hints at sympathy for Cersei.

Meanwhile, "Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 1 titled "Dragonstone" also hinted at a possible decision that Jaime will be forced to make: Cersei or Tyrion (Peter Dinklage). "Shape of You" singer Sheeran was also featured in the episode, but it was awkward and cringe-worthy enough for fans to try and block the images out.

There are a lot of reasons why fans — new and old — should watch "Game of Thrones" season 7, but if nothing else, the heightened budget per episode that the show received was put to good use as it earned a new record in total number of viewers. It was at 50 percent more than the viewers of last season's premiere.

"Game of Thrones" airs on HBO every Tuesday.