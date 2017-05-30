'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Episode 1 Spoilers, News: HBO Reveals Longest Runtime for Premiere

After an agonizing wait, fans are feasting on the consecutive teasers released by HBO for its acclaimed series, "Game of Thrones." Recently, a proper trailer was released presumably to get the hype up for season 7. But now, HBO has finally indicated a runtime for the first episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7.

Facebook/GameOfThrones 'Game of Thrones' season 7 premieres July 16 on HBO.

According to Independent, the first episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7 will be the longest. At 59 minutes, the showrunners behind the hit TV series look like they're going to make up for the episode count drop. "Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 1 has no announced title yet. But at the very least, fans can now reserve a full hour of their day to watch the return of "Game of Thrones."

The increase in runtime has not been entirely unexpected. The cast has hinted at it and showrunner Dan Weiss told Entertainment Weekly that this was because they've killed a couple dozen characters. Thus, the remaining cast would have to carry the complex storyline. In the same interview, Emilia Clarke who plays the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys, jokingly shared that she had to memorize more lines for the much-anticipated season.

Given the fact that "Game of Thrones" will only have seven episodes this season, the staff behind the hit series may have wanted to make it worth it by maximizing the time they were given. Although some fans are worried that this might mean cutting the iconic opener of "Game of Thrones," more are thrilled at the fact that the showrunners wouldn't be giving them anything less than the best.

With only a little over a month away before the air date, the rumor mill is alive with activity including theories that Cersei's (Lena Headey) demise is imminent considering how no one seems to want to accept her as queen. There's also the possibility of an actual encounter between Daenerys and Cersei and fans are eager to see a conversation full of intimidation, wit and quotable quotes, which have been frequently attributed to both queens.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 1 will premiere on July 16.