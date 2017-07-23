'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Episode 2 Live Stream, Spoilers: Arya Reunites with Her Direwolf Nymeria

Facebook/GameofThrones A reunion is set to take place in "Game of Thrones."|

A new trailer for "Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 2 reveals that a reunion will happen among the Starks. Although the much-awaited event does not include the entire clan, it will see Arya as she finally meets Nymeria again after a long time.

Titled "Stormborn," episode 2 will feature one of the events that fans have long been waiting for. In the series, Arya chased off her direwolf in the show's first season after the latter bit Prince Joffrey. Back then, Nymeria was still a young wolf and communicated with Arya through dreams and skin-changing.

As the youngest Stark daughter reunites with her childhood companion, fans can expect the series to delve into how deep their connection really is.

Meanwhile, episode 2 will also see the arrival of Daenerys, putting the entire realm and the other characters at risk. In the trailer, she is shown with Yara and Ellaria in Dragonstone, as the two take part in her war council.

With the demand for "Game of Thrones" is growing, several service providers are now offering the series as a pay-per-view event. The upcoming episode will air on July 23 and the remaining episodes will be released every Sunday for the next couple of weeks.

Although HBO has the sole rights to allow the live streaming of the hit series, several channels have already partnered up with the network to give fans around the world more ways to catch it live. HBO also previously launched a number of official applications intended to let fans watch the series via live streaming through their iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV and Roku devices.

In Australia, "Game of Thrones" season 7 can be watched live on Showcase. It can also be viewed in Brazil, China and India through HBO's official partners, CCTV and Hotstar, respectively. In the United Kingdom, fans can catch the series on Sky Atlantic and Now TV, while in the United States, fans can watch it on HBO and other partner PPV providers.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 2 will air on Sunday, July 23, at 9 p.m. EDT on the said networks.