'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Episode 2 Spoilers: Arya Reunites With Nymeria; Targaryens Win No Sympathy From Other Armies

Arya (Maisie Williams) will be reunited with one of the most important beings in her life, Nymeria. Meanwhile, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and her army will not be welcomed by any other army in episode 2 of "Game of Thrones" season 7.

On the next episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7, titled "Stormborn," Arya will finally reunite with her long-lost friend and ally, Nymeria.

To recall, Arya and Nymeria parted ways in season 1 when the former forced her direwolf to run away to keep him alive. Based on George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" novel series, Arya and Nymeria had a very strong bond, which allowed them to communicate in dreams.

As seen in the episode 2 promo, Arya is unprepared to see her direwolf for the first time in a very long time. It appears that Nymeria doesn't immediately recognize Arya as well, based on his powerful roars.

Meanwhile, the other armies preparing for the attack of the White Walkers will refuse to team up with Daenerys.

Maester Aemon (Peter Vaughan) tells Jon Snow (Kit Harington) that they cannot trust the Targaryens. Aside from the Night Watchers, Cersei (Lena Headey) is already planning how to defeat the Targaryens.

"The Mad King's daughter will destroy the realm," the Queen of King's Landing announces to her audience.

However, it appears that Daenerys will not let any of that sway her from claiming the Iron Throne.

Her newly formed ally, Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan), convinces Daenerys to strike immediately at King's Landing since they have "an army, a fleet and three dragons." The Mother of Dragons' reaction to Yara's speech is undecipherable in the promo, but their next move could be revealed when episode 2 airs next week.

Catch the new season of "Game of Thrones" every Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.