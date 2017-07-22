'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Episode 2 Spoilers, Plot Rumors: Daenerys Prepared to Attack King's Landing

HELEN SLOAN/HBO Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) discusses her next move to take over Westeros with her advisers Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan), and Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma) on the next episode of "Game of Thrones' season 7"

Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) plans to redeem her place in the Iron Throne in the second episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7.

The trailer of the episode titled "Stormborn" reveals that after arriving in Westeros back in the premiere episode, the Mother of Dragons and Breaker of Chains is being persuaded by Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan) to attack King's Landing since they are equipped with a massive army and three dragons. This seems to make Daenerys contemplate on her next move.

HBO also released a description for the upcoming episode also reveals that Daenerys will have an unexpected visitor. Based on the sneak peek, the synopsis could be pertaining to the arrival of the rebel Dorne leader Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma) in House Targaryen's Dragonstone castle at the Blackwater Bay.

However, the trailer also reveals that Cersei (Lena Headey) is also preparing for the upcoming attack from Daenerys and her camp. On the other hand, the leaders of the North advise their new king Jon Snow (Kit Harington) that the Targaryens should not be trusted. This could be a challenge for Daenerys' claim to the Iron Throne.

The network also presented several images taken from the second episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7. One of the images shows that Jon Snow is preparing to leave Winterfell with Ser Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) and some of his men. This could mean that he will be replying to Cersei's summon in the first episode.

Other photos also show that Jon Snow and Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen) will have a little discussion before he leaves Winterfell, while Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) looks at the departing party from afar.

Meanwhile, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) is also seen in the sneak photo while riding on top of a horse. It could mean that her plot to revenge is still under way.

HBO is slated to air the next episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7 on Sunday, July 23, at 9 p.m. EDT.