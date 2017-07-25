'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Episode 3 Spoilers: Jon Snow, Daenerys to Finally Meet

Facebook/Game of Thrones Daenerys and Jon Snow will finally meet in "Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 3.

After the "Stormborn" episode that aired last Sunday, July 23, "Game of Thrones" season 7 has recently released the trailer for its next episode, and it teases that fans can look forward not only to witnessing more battle sequences but also the long-anticipated meeting of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke).

While the recently aired episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7 featured the Greyjoys' battle at sea, the upcoming episode 3 of the phenomenal HBO series will feature Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) leading the Unsullied into battle as they try to attack Casterly Rock, which is the ancestral seat of the House Lannister. While it remains to be seen how the expected battle will pan out, it is already suspected that it may lead to the death of Grey Worm.

Apart from teasing that Grey Worm and the Unsullied will attack Casterly Rock, the trailer also hints that Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) will be given a hero's welcome at King's Landing after defeating Daenery's ally siblings, Yara (Gemma Whelan) and Theon (Alfie Allen). However, there is no denying that the most exciting scene featured in the trailer is the imminent meeting of Jon Snow and Daenerys as the former arrives at the Dragonstone along with Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham).

It is speculated that Jon Snow's meeting with Daenerys stems from the former's desire to form an alliance with the latter and to convince her to allow him to mine the large deposit of dragon glass that is alleged to be hidden beneath the Dragonstone. Whether it will really be the case or not, fans can, at least, look forward to the first meeting of two beloved "Game of Thrones" characters.

"Daenerys holds court. Cersei returns a gift. Jaime learns from his mistakes," goes the brief synopsis of "Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 3, which comes with the title "Queen's Justice" and is scheduled to air over HBO this Sunday evening, July 30.