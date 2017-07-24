'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Episode 3 Spoilers: Jon Snow Meets Daenerys, Cersei Reunites With Ellaria

"Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 2, "Stormborn," saw this installment's first battle with the clash of the two Greyjoy fleets which resulted in the capture of both Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma) and Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan), two of Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) top supporters.

Facebook/GameOfThrones Promotional image for the penultimate season of "Game of Thrones."

In the North, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) left Winterfell to Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), intending to sail for Dragonstone to recruit House Targaryen in the war against the White Walkers. While in King's Landing, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) prepared to combat the Targaryen host and her dragons. These sudden developments certainly increased the anticipation for episode 3.

The upcoming "Game of Thrones" episode will probably see the death of one or more characters considering the title, "The Queen's Justice." According to the official synopsis, Daenerys will be holding court, Cersei returns a gift and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) learns from his mistakes.

As for what to expect, the first line of the episode's summary says it all. With Jon on his way to Dragonstone in the previous episode, "The Queen's Justice" will probably show his meeting with the Dragon Queen. According to credible sources, Jon will refuse to bend the knee to Dany but he will agree to relinquish his title as king if she aids him in the coming war.

As for the second line, the "gift" is most likely Ellaria having been captured by Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk). Whether "return" means that she will let Euron take Ellaria or give her the "gift" of poison has yet to be seen. Nevertheless, without Ellaria and the Sand Snakes, Dorne is expected to fall to the Lannisters later in the series.

The final line regarding Ser Jaime is the hardest to predict given that the Kingslayer has had more than his fair share of mistakes in the past. This mistake probably involves the planned assault on Casterly Rock due to the fact that Jaime, the acting head of House Lannister, is in King's Landing and nowhere near to defend his castle.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 3 will air on Sunday, July 30 at 9 p.m. EDT only on HBO.