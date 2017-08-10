'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Episode 5 Spoilers: Daenerys Forces Surviving Westeros Soldiers to 'Bend the Knee'

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) will force Cersei Lannister's (Lena Headey) surviving soldiers to serve her in exchange for their lives. Meanwhile, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau reveals the fate of his character, Jamie Lannister.

Previously on "Game of Thrones" season 7, Daenerys ambushed Jamie's loot train that was shipping the remaining resources of Highgarden over to King's Landing. The Mother of Dragon brought Drogo and a group of Dothraki to the ambush, which led to Jamie's men and their loot burning to a crisp.

On the next episode, titled "Eastwatch," Daenerys will tell the survivors of their attack to "bend the knee" and pledge loyalty to her army, or else they will die by her hand, as seen in the episode 5 promo.

Although Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) are Daenerys' loyal followers, they don't seem to agree with how the Mother of Dragons is implementing her power in marching towards King's Landing.

"You need to find a way to make her listen," Varys tells Tyrion.

Meanwhile, Coster-Waldau revealed that his character will not have a good ending in "Game of Thrones" season 7.

During Daenerys' ambush, Jamie jumped into a deep lake to escape from Drogo's fire breath after he tried — and failed — to kill the Mother of Dragons himself.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Coster-Waldau said that it was reckless of his character to believe that he could "win the whole thing in a Hail Mary" by killing Daenerys.

The actor also said that although he didn't reveal his character's chances of surviving, "it's not going to end well for Jamie Lannister."

Meanwhile, the next episode will feature Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) seeing a vision of the White Walkers charging towards Eastwatch, which means that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is running out of time to solidify armies to fight against the powerful undead army.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.