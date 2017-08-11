'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Episode 5 Spoilers: Daenerys Tries to Earn New Allies; Will Drogon Survive?

(Photo: Facebook/GameofThrones) Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) will force the survivors from The Loot Train attack to pledge their loyalty to her.

Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) attempts to turn her enemies into allies on the upcoming episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7.

Titled "Eastwatch," next week's episode will see the aftermath of the tragic Loot Train Attack. The promo opens with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) asking the remaining Lannister soldiers to pledge their loyalty to her and "bend the knee."

The scene cuts to a conversation between Varys (Conleth Hill) and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), with the former asking the latter to make Daenerys "listen." Despite losing many soldiers, Cersei (Lena Headey) still appears confident that she will defeat her enemies. Toward the end of the clip is a scene featuring Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) having a vision about the white walkers.

New photos from the episode tease that fans can expect more interactions between Jon and Daenerys. Jon advised the Mother of Dragons against burning down the Red Keep in the previous episode, so she attacked the Lannister army instead. The duo certainly have a lot to talk about, specially since viewers have yet to see Jon's reaction on Daenerys' decision.

It is also worth noting that writers ramped up the sexual tension between the two characters during their scene inside the cave in Dragonstone. Fans are torn over the possible romance because it has already been confirmed in season 6 that they are related.

Fan theories suggest that Drogon's life is in serious danger after being wounded by the Scorpion aka Qyburn's (Anton Lesser) massive crossbow machine. Many believe the arrows are poisoned, just like the venomous insect it was named after. Cersei is also likely to make changes in her tactics now that a majority of her soldiers are dead.

