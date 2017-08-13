'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Episode 5 Spoilers: 'Eastwatch' to See Tense Encounter Between Jon, Daenerys

Facebook/GameofThrones Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) will force the survivors from The Loot Train attack to pledge their loyalty to her.

New photos from "Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 5 hint at another tense encounter between Jon and Daenerys. Meanwhile, in the episode titled "Eastwatch," fans could be catching more of Daenerys' dark side coming out.

A week ago, fans saw what has been dubbed as one of the best "Game of Thrones" episodes yet. Following the events in the show's previous airing, the upcoming episode will see Daenerys possibly becoming the real villain of the series. One scene in the newest preview showed her telling her captives to bend a knee and join her or they will be killed. Although it remains to be seen who these captives are, there are speculations that these are Jaime and Bronn.

One of the photos from episode 5 also showed Tyrion and Varys talking in Dragonstone while having a glass of wine. This scene is interesting, considering that the duo has been mostly absent in the first few episodes of the season.

Elsewhere in the episode, it is likely Cersei will learn about what happened to her army and Jaime. In one of the promo photos for the episode, Cersei is shown inside her room and is seemingly troubled by something. There are speculations that she will receive some bad news about the fate of her army, which is one of the questions left unanswered by episode 4.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that a group of hackers broke into HBO's email system to steal the unreleased episodes of some of the network's series. Staying true to their word that they would leak the stolen videos, the hackers recently leaked the fourth episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7 ahead of its release date.

According to reports, the same hackers that threatened HBO last month released a cache of its private documents, including a detailed summary of "Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 5, its cast and script summary.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 5 will air on Aug. 13 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.