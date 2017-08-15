'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Episode 6 Spoilers: Leak Reveals Who Lives and Who Dies?

The upcoming episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7 will be an action-packed hour of television with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and company venturing Beyond the Wall. Their mission is to capture a wight in order to prove once and for all that the White Walker threat is very, very real.

Facebook/GameOfThrones "Game of Thrones" season 7 airs Sundays on HBO.

However, this is easier said than done due to the fact that capturing a single wight will entail facing off against the Night King's (Vladimir Furdik) army. With their meager number of men, the mission could spell certain death for some of the party's members.

Frikidoctor, a well-known source of "Game of Thrones" leaks, has revealed the plot of the upcoming episode. According to the Redditor who translated it, Jon's mission will result in a few deaths and will give the White Walkers a perfect way to get through the Wall.

As the raiding party moves further north, they will encounter a wight polar bear which mortally wound's Thoros of Myr (Paul Kaye) and kills another. Instead of fleeing, however, they venture further hoping to find the main force of the White Walkers. However, the undead army finds them first.

The group successfully captures a wight but are stranded on an island in the middle of a frozen lake and surrounded on all sides. All hope seems lost until Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) swoops in with all three of her dragons. While Viserion strafes the undead army, the survivors will mount the dragons to escape.

However, the Night King will be able to take out Viserion using a spear made of ice, causing the dragon, and Jon as well, to plummet into the lake. However, he will be saved by the timely arrival of Benjen Stark/Coldhands (Joseph Mawle), who sacrifices himself for his nephew to reach safety.

According to the leaked plot, the mission will end in a pyrrhic victory for Jon and the group, leaving after they successfully secured a wight. However, the loss of Viserion will severely weaken their forces. Even worse, the Night King revives the dead dragon as his personal mount intent on using him to melt the Wall.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 6 will air this Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT only on HBO.