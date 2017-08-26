'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Finale Plot Updates: Hackers Warn HBO of Exposing Season's Final Episode

Facebook/GameOfThrones Who takes the Iron Thron in "Game of Thrones" season 7?

The plot for the highly anticipated finale of "Game of Thrones" season 7 is in danger of being exposed ahead of its official release date.

Mashable reveals that the organization that wants to be referred to as Mr. Smith, the hacking group responsible for stealing more than 1.5 TB of data from HBO, sent them an email to offer the opportunity to expose the plot for "Game of Thrones" season 7 finale by sending them a detailed summary about how the show's current season will conclude.

The publication opted not to reveal the contents of the email, and they tried to reach out to HBO to comment about the latest data dump.

But the network reiterated its previous statement, saying: "The hacker may continue to drop bits and pieces of stolen information in an attempt to generate media attention. That's a game we're not going to participate in."

The hackers previously warned the cable network that they will release all the contents of the stolen data in public unless the network pays them a ransom amounting to $6.5 million in Bitcoin. But when HBO appeared to be uninterested to cooperate, the group opted to change tactics and offer the data to any institution from the dark web that is willing to pay them with a certain amount.

They also revealed that they have at least 5 TB of data collected from the network, contrary to their earlier statement. They also warned them that all the contents of the stolen data will be uncovered one by one.

"By the way, we officially inform you and other hundred of reporters whom emailing us that we sold 'HBO IS FALLING's entire collection (5 TB!!!) to 3 customer in deep web and we earned half of requested ransom," the hacker group also said in the email. "We put a condition for our respected customers and they approved. We will leak many many waves of HBO's internal stuff to punish them for playing us and set an example of greedy corporation."

Meanwhile, fans of the series are looking forward to see the much-awaited encounter of the most powerful characters in Westeros.

Based on the trailer of the episode called "The Dragon and the Wolf," Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) will finally set foot in King's Landing with Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Varys (Conleth Hill), and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage).

HBO will air the finale of "Game of Thrones" season 7 on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 9 p.m. EDT.