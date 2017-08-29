'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Finale Recap: Winter Has Come to Westeros; the Great War Begins

Facebook/GameOfThrones A promotional image for "Game of Thrones" season 7.

The "Game of Thrones" season 7 finale landed, and despite it marking the end of another season, it also signaled the beginning of the Great War.

Winter has finally come for Westeros. For the first time ever, the most important major characters of the series all gathered in one place — at the dragonspit. Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and his allies, together with Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), arrived in King's Landing, guarded by Daenerys Targaryen's army of Unsullied and the Dothraki.

The silver haired queen, on the other hand, arrived with her dragon, Drogon, causing a tinge of intimidation on Cersei Lannister's (Lena Headey) part.

The purpose of the gathering was to offer the murderous queen a truce and show her proof that the northern threat is real. However, despite almost getting attacked by the capture White Walker, she refused to help when Jon revealed that he has already pledged his alliance with Daenerys, the Mother of Dragons.

Annoyed, Cersei walked out of the dragonpit, making the others feel like what they have worked for has gone to waste. Tyrion decided to talk to her sister in private. He discovered she was pregnant and was somehow able to convince her to send her armies north to help in defeating the army of the dead.

Despite this looking like Cersei has finally come to her senses, there is a theory that Tyrion made a deal with her to get her to tell Daenerys, Jon, and the others, what they needed to hear. He may have revealed Daenerys cannot bear children, which means if she dies, Cersei's unborn child will be the ruler of Westeros.

This theory seems plausible since, later on in the episode, Cersei revealed to his brother and lover, Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), that she never really planned to help. Instead, she wants the White Walkers to kill all her enemies. Her brother felt disgusted by this and went to ride north.

Meanwhile, in Winterfell, Lord Petyr Baelish, a.k.a. Little Finger (Aidan Gillen), met his end at the hands of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) when Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), the Lady of Winterfell, sentenced him to death for all the crimes he committed since season 1. It was their brother, Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright), who is now the Three-Eyed Raven, that helped them see Baelish for what he truly was.

This was a moment of rejoicing for fans who have hated Gillen's character from the very beginning. This was, however, not the only treat that viewers got in the "Game of Thrones" season 7 finale. The many fans who have been rooting for Jon and Dany finally saw their favorite couple get together.

However, while the two characters were busy consummating their love, Bran and Samwell Tarly (John Bradley-West), who had just arrived in Winterfell from the Citadel, figured out Jon's true parentage.

One of the oldest fan theories of Jon being the offspring of Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding) and Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi), the sister of Ned (Sean Bean), has finally been proven true. He is not a bastard after all. His name is Aegon Targaryen, and he is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne and not Daenerys.

With romance in the air, what might happen to their relationship when they find out that they are related by blood and that Jon is the rightful heir to the throne?

The first appearance of Rhaegar in the flashback scene also confirmed the information leaked from the HBO hack, which revealed that Scolding played the said character.

The epic episode ended with the White Walkers approaching the wall and the Night King taking it down with the help of zombie Viserion, one of Daenerys' dragons who died in battle and was reanimated by the Night King.

Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) and Beric (Richard Dormer), who went with Jon in his suicide mission in the previous episode, were also last seen on the wall, but it remains a mystery if they survived.

Another season of the popular HBO series "Game of Thrones" has ended, and it left fans craving for more. The bad news is that there are rumors that season 8 will not come until 2019.

HBO executive Casey Bloys had reportedly confirmed last month at the Television Critics' Association (TCA) Summer tour that the scripts are already done. However, with the filming and all the post-production work, considering that it is going to be heavy with special effects, the upcoming season might take a while to air.

While waiting, fans can stream all episode of "Game of Thrones" on HBO