'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Finale Spoilers: Allies and Enemies Meet for The War 'That Matters'

Facebook/GameofThrones Promotional image for "Game of Thrones" season 7.

Fans of "Game of Thrones" might not have seen it coming in a million years but it is happening: The allies and greatest rivals remaining in Westeros will meet to discuss the war "that matters."

On Sunday, fans will see the finale episode for the seventh season of "Game of Thrones." A 48-second preview trailer for it showed it will be packed with exciting scenes.

The main highlight in the short trailer is definitely the scene where the remaining main characters of the show such as Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) are notably together — after seven long seasons of the show — for one major event, and that is to let Jon prove to them that White Walkers exist and that they are the real enemy.

In the trailer, once all the characters were settled in the Dragonpit, Jon is seen giving the speech: "There's only one war that matters. And it is here."

Fans can recall that back in episode 5, Jon, Daenerys and Tyrion all agreed that the King in the North would assemble his team to steal one of the White Walkers — who were at the time marching for the Eastwatch based on a vision by the three-eyed raven Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) — and hold an almost impossible meeting to present the blue-eyed, ice-skinned creature.

Jon and his team were able to get one living White Walker in episode 6. At the finale, it is likely that Jon will demonstrate to them how White Walkers are invincible except if one uses certain weapons like a dragonglass-made sword and fire.

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is not seen in the trailer. However, her "hand of the queen," Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), is present. It is also unlikely for her to miss that meeting since all her armies — the Dothraki and Unsullied soldiers — are also there at King's Landing. Added to that, she was with Jon on the ship that will bring them to King's Landing in episode 6.

Meanwhile, the location where these characters come together also looks familiar. Months before "Game of Thrones" season 7 aired, there were bits of leaked information that said a part of the show will be filmed in a location named "Dragonpit" in George R.R. Martin's saga.

While the Dragonpit is definitely a location exclusively used by the Targaryens, it is far away from Dragonstone and is actually located on a hill at King's Landing. Back when the Targaryens still ruled the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, this is where their dragons were housed.

Even though Daenerys seemed to bring along her entire army, a battle is unlikely to break in the finale since Cersei has practically no troops left except for some hundreds of Ironborns under the command of Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk).

The final "Game of Thrones" season 7 episode airs on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.