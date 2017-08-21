'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Finale Spoilers: Two Battles Ahead; Cersei Attends a Meeting in the Dragonpit

Facebook/GameOfThrones "Game of Thrones" season 7 airs Sundays on HBO.

After six weeks of constantly waiting for a new episode of "Game of Thrones," the HBO fantasy series' seventh season is finally coming to an end.

The upcoming season 7 finale of "Game of Thrones," whose episode title has yet to be released, will see an epic battle and a meeting of leaders. This much was previewed in the teaser trailer of the final episode.

The clip opened with a shot of Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) standing ready for battle as an army of Unsullied is positioned behind him. Despite going against some Lannister troops earlier in the season, it looks like the Unsullied are still strong in numbers. They were last seen invading Casterly Rock, but it was revealed that they were lured into a trap as Euron (Pilou Asbaek) and his ships sailed for them.

Euron's ships have finally arrived at the former Lannister stronghold. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Varys (Conleth Hill) and Theon (Alfie Allen) were likewise on a ship and looked on as they approached the surrounded Casterly Rock, Tyrion's old home. It also seemed that Theon will face his uncle once again after fleeing from him and failing to save his sister the last time they met.

The next scene featured the Dothraki gathering behind an army of the Unsullied as Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Bronn (Jerome Flynn) prepared for the inevitable from above Highgarden. One scene saw Sansa (Sophie Turner) contemplating in Winterfell, while another showed Theon falling to his knees on the shore.

The highly anticipated meeting between Cersei (Lena Headey) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) was also teased, as the current Queen of the Seven Kingdoms arrived at the ruined Dragonpit with her incestuous lover by her side. Daenerys, however, was nowhere in sight, though it is expected that she will show up at some point. Jon (Kit Harington), along with Davos (Liam Cunningham), Jorah (Iain Glen) Gendry (Joe Dempsie) and Tyrion also arrived. They brought with them the wight they captured in the previous episode to prove that the battle against the White Walkers was the most important concern right now.

"There's only one war that matters. And it is here," Jon said--the only dialogue featured in the teaser trailer.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 will end on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.