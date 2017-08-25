'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Finale Title, Running Time Revealed

Facebook/GameOfThrones "Game of Thrones" season 7 airs Sundays on HBO.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 may have only one episode left, but it is going to be the longest in the series yet. HBO has announced the running time and title of the season 7 finale.

According to Deadline, the season 7 finale is titled "The Dragon and the Wolf," which is obviously a reference to the sigils of House Targaryen and House Stark, respectively. This may allude to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Jon's (Kit Harington) relationship, or perhaps the latter's parentage. Regardless, after the previous episode's moment between Dany and Jon, fans of the pairing are likely excited.

The upcoming episode will also be the longest in the history of the HBO series, clocking in at 79 minutes and 43 seconds. It was directed by "Game of Thrones" veteran Jeremy Podeswa.

As previously reported, HBO released a promo video for the season 7 finale, which did not feature a lot of dialogue. In fact, apart from Jon's line at the closing of the video, the whole teaser only focused on action. And since this was the last episode of the season, there is definitely going to be a lot.

The teaser clip saw Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) and the rest of the Unsullied army preparing to go into battle. Casterly Rock was surrounded by ships—presumably belonging to Euron (Pilou Asbaek). Euron has been noticeably absent after he presented his gifts to Cersei (Lena Headey), so bringing the dangerous pirate back will certainly mean trouble.

At this point in the series, fans are getting worried about the fate of their favorite characters. In a show like "Game of Thrones," everyone can die, and Kristofer Hivju, whose character Tormund Giantsbane nearly became a victim to the wights last episode, believes this now more than ever.

"It's one more episode [this season], bro. Nobody knows. A lot of things could happen," Hivju told The Hollywood Reporter. "I really don't know. I don't think anybody is safe, especially with the threat that's upon them."

Meanwhile, Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Bronn (Jerome Flynn) are ready to defend the newly-claimed Highgarden as a horde of Dothraki and an army of Unsullied prepare to take over. Finally, it teased Cersei reuniting with Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) for the first time since he killed their father and fled King's Landing.

The season 7 finale of "Game of Thrones" will air on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.