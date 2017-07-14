'Game of Thrones' Season 7: HBO on the Four Planned Spin-Offs and Kit Harington on Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen

Facebook/GameOfThrones "Game of Thrones" to have a spin-off?

There are a few more days left before the highly anticipated "Game of Thrones" season 7. As winter draws near, a sense of dread for the end has been spreading, especially since this is the penultimate season of the HBO series. Although fans have been made aware that season 8 will air sometime next year, many are already curious to know if anyone would be interested in the prospect of spin-offs. HBO's president of programming Casey Bloys answers all question about the issue.

"Game of Thrones" has had an impressively successful run during the first six seasons. It garnered a fanbase large enough to warrant the millions of dollars that go to one episode. With fans spread all over the world, it would only make sense that HBO would think about revisiting the series once it has ended. And it already has plans for just that. Two months ago, the studio announced that it has Max Borenstein, Jane Goldman, Brian Helgeland, and Carly Wray working on four separate "successor shows. Bloys recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about it.

"I consider us incredibly fortunate to have a show that this many people have such interest in and that is such a good show. Truly I think it will go down as one of the best shows in the history of television," said Bloys. "It would be insane for a network not to at least entertain the idea of a successor shows — I was going to say "prequel" but they're not spin-offs because there are no existing characters going off the flagship."

Before the revisiting though, "Game of Thrones" season 7 has a lot in store for its fans. Kit Harington, who plays as Jon Snow, recently told Variety that his character will eventually meet with his relative and mother of all dragons, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). As to whether that will be because they will be killing each other or not, fans will have to wait.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 will air on July 16.