'Game of Thrones' Season 7: Is Jaime Dead?

Facebook/Game of Thrones Daenerys and Jon Snow finally met in "Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 3.

Recently, HBO has joined the networks that have been victimized by a major cyber attack. The hackers were able to get a hold of an estimated 1.5 terabytes of data, which includes an unaired episode of "Game of Thrones." Internet users found the copy online and reports have revealed that it is a true and genuine copy of "Game of Thrones" season 7, episode 4.

According to reports, the critically acclaimed and much-loved show has had to suffer a few leaks in the past, but none of them may not have been as big as this. "Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 4 may have just treated fans to an early surprise of seeing Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) ride Drogon to set the Lannister army on fire. The copy of the episode was meant for internal viewing only, but right now, fans are raving more about the cliffhanger of the episode than worrying about how HBO will deal with the incident.

Esquire claims that the ending of "Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 4 may be the biggest cliffhanger fans have seen in years, and that might actually be true. The episode featured Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) suffering the consequences of Cersei's (Lena Headey) actions that caused the dragon-riding queen to go on a rampage. His army was definitely caught off guard and there was nothing they could do against the billowing fire of Drogon. Yes, he was shot by the Lannister army's anti-dragon weapon, but no one really expected how big he has grown over the years.

Face with the despair of his army, Jaime saw a single opportunity to kill the queen as Daenerys was pulling out the weapon from Drogon. Just as she succeeded, she turned to see him making his way toward her, joust at the ready. Unfortunately, Drogon sees him and the last thing people see is him roaring out a column of fire. No one knows if Jaime survived, and fans will have to wait for "Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 5 to see.