'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Leaks: Why George RR Martin Can't Be Bothered

George R.R. Martin is not at all bothered by the "Game of Thrones" season 7 leaks. At least two episodes have been posted online ahead of its actual air date and the scripts have been shared on the internet as well.

Facebook/GameOfThrones "Game of Thrones" creator George R.R. Martin is aware of the leaks to season 7 but doesn't care about it.

If anything, Martin — who serves as consultant and executive producer on "Game of Thrones" — is amused by those who are panicking about the leaks because of the potential spoilers. In an interview with The Moscow Times, the best-selling book author shared how he really feels about them.

"For the first entire five seasons my books were out and anyone could read my novels and find out what was going to happen," Martin said. "Just knowing something is going to happen is not the same as experiencing it and enjoying it."

The news comes as an old pitch letter written by Martin to his agent has been making its way online. It details the characters that the author intended would survive his story after everything is over.

Martin wrote this letter in 1993 and cited five important characters — Tyrion Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen, Arya Stark, Bran Stark and Jon Snow. The same characters are still on the HBO show and are played by Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright and Kit Harington, respectively.

Curiously, the characters of Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) were not mentioned in Martin's original pitch for the ending. Fans speculated that they could die when "Game of Thrones" season 8 returns to HBO next year.

Meanwhile, even Coster-Waldau is not worried about the "Game of Thrones" leak because it has not affected the ratings of the show.

"There were always going to be people who want to find out more but I think it's just a tiny, tiny fraction of the people who love the show," the actor said.

"Game of Thrones" will air the last two episodes of season 7 on Aug. 20 and 27. Afterwards, the cast will return to the set locations to film the show's final season.