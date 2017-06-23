'Game of Thrones' Season 7: New Trailer Drops and Posters Give Away Spoilers

Based on the books created by critically acclaimed author George R.R. Martin, "Game of Thrones" season 7 is only a little over a couple of weeks away. To maintain the hype of the fans, HBO has released a new trailer packed with action and minor details that no one wants to miss.

The trailer opens with Sansa (Sophie Turner), who has grown from the innocent girl married to the deceased King Joffrey. She marches forward with a jaded expression that fans can only wonder what she is up to, given the fact that Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) is always whispering in her ear. Sansa's role in "Game of Thrones" season 7 is still up for debate, but if there is anything that the whole fandom is looking forward to, it is the clash between the Lannisters and Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) army.

It is a well-known fact that Daenerys will face off with Cersei (Lena Headey). Considering how the former is the mother of dragons, fans are anticipating to see what Cersei will do to keep her lineage seating on the throne. Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) was briefly shown to be commanding the archers and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) looking into the horizon.

According to Esquire, the posters for "Game of Thrones" season 7 also reveal some important spoilers. Aside from the clash between ruling families, the universe where the HBO series is set in can no longer ignore the existence of the most formidable opponent: the White Walkers. So aside from an epic clash between Cersei and Daenerys, the Night King may just give the series a twist nobody would have expected.

Fans also pointed out the close-up of Daenerys' dragon. If one pauses the trailer at the right moment, the dragon's mother is sitting snugly on his back, which prompts the fans to believe that they will be Daenerys' trump card. Regardless, Cersei has never been one to back down, even in the face of her two sons' death.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 is scheduled to air on July 16.