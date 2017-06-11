'Game of Thrones' Season 7 News, Air Date: Finale To Be Longest Episode in Show's History

"Game of Thrones" season 7's premiere is only a little over a month away, and exciting new details about the penultimate season have been revealed.

Facebook/GameofThrones'Game of Thrones' season 7 premieres July 16 on HBO.

As always, Entertainment Weekly has released its yearly "Game of Thrones" issue, which contained a lot of exclusive interviews and photos from the upcoming seventh season. For one thing, it was revealed by the executive producers themselves that the season 7 finale will be the longest episode in the show's history.

"One will be our longest episode ever — it's coming in around 90 minutes," showrunner David Benioff said. "Another is going to be our shortest episode at 50 minutes."

Apart from the finale, showrunner Dan Weiss also revealed that another episode clocks in at over 60 minutes, though he did not say which one. Of course, things may have changed and scenes may have been cut since the interview was conducted, so readers should take note of that.

As fans know, the new season teases of the Great War, which is the battle against the Night King and his army of White Walkers and the undead. But aside from this imminent threat, great leaders will also be fighting for the the Iron Throne. Obviously, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) has quite the edge because of her fearsome pets, who have been teased to be the size of Boeing 747 planes.

Entertainment Weekly was also able to get a look at Daenerys riding one of her dragons, who lets out an undoubtedly terrifying roar as men in the battlefield fight and burn. Because of these fire-breathing creatures, the show had to set some people ablaze during production. In fact, "Game of Thrones" stunt coordinator Rowley Irlam had to set a record-breaking 20 people on fire to shoot one sequence.

However, the fiery display is not just for visuals, as Irlam told the publication. "We do different performances so hopefully you look through the fire and see a human being in the final throes of life. We try very hard to make it really feel like a casualty of war," he said.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 premieres July 16, 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.