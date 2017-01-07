'Game of Thrones' Season 7 News: Actor Says Series Is Getting 'More and More Extraordinary'

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Game of Thrones" actor Iain Glen who plays Ser Jorah Mormont teases fans that the series' upcoming season will be "more and more extraordinary."

In a recent interview with Radio Times, Glen shared, "I think the scale and size of the set pieces, the world that is being created it's just getting more and more extraordinary and they feel they need that time to shoot seven hours as opposed to ten."

HBO Actor Iain Glen plays Ser Jorah Mormont in "Game of Thrones."

"Game of Thrones" is one of the most phenomenal franchises in the TV series scene. Released by HBO, it was originally adapted from the equally successful literary saga "A Song of Ice and Fire" penned by George R.R. Martin.

Showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff convinced Martin to make a TV series of the fantasy fiction after the two were able to crack one of the greatest mysteries of the series – the real parentage of Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

As soon as season 6 ended last June 2016, the showrunners confirmed that there are only 13 episodes left for the remaining two seasons of the show. Seven episodes out of the 13 will be featured in the upcoming season 7. It is three episodes short than the show's usual run from season 1 up to season 6.

Despite a shorter installment, Glen shared that crafting season 7 takes as much time as it did in previous, longer ones. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Glen said, "They are taking the length of time it takes to shoot ten episodes to shoot just seven this year and six next year. There are fifteen more hours left in Thrones as we understand it, but that may change, but that's as far as we know."

Season 7 is expected to showcase the epic battle of the Queens. It can be recalled that season 6 ended with Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) being crowned as the new Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.

However, she will have a hard time keeping that Iron Throne because Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and her alliance of powerful houses are on their way to King's Landing to dethrone Cersei.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 is expected to premiere in mid 2017.