'Game of Thrones' Season 7 News: HBO Releases New Photos, Star Dubs Season as the 'Best'

The wait has definitely been painful but thankfully, "Game of Thrones" season 7 is almost here. Having very little information regarding what will happen or where fans will see their favorite characters next can be very frustrating. But fans of the show should no longer fret; because recently, a new set of photos was released to give everybody a taste of what's to come.

Facebook/gameofthrones Aidan Gillen as Petyr Baelish and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in a promotional photo for season 7 of "Game of Thrones."

"Game of Thrones" season 7 is coming and to promote the series, Entertainment Weekly uploaded a new batch of photos that will definitely give fans the chills. The first photo reveals a look at Drogon, one of Daenerys' (Emilia Clark) dragons. In the photo, Drogon, who is bigger than before, has Daenerys riding on his back. They are in the midst of what seems to be a battlefield ravaged by fire. Are people going to see a war early in this season?

The next photo is a photo of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) riding a white horse. Given the background, it is hard to identify where she is. Another photo shows Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) looking down from a balcony in the North. Sansa appears to be rather nonchalant next to Littlefinger. Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) is also featured in one of the photos; he is riding a horse while looking back.

Other featured photos reveal behind-the-scenes shots of "Game of Thrones" season 7 with Jamie (Nikolaj Coaster-Waldau) and Queen Cersei (Lena Headey) as well as Brianne (Gwendoline Christie), who is smiling at the camera.

In other news, "Game of Thrones" season 7 star Iain Glen, who plays Jorah Mormont, talked to Entertainment Weekly about the coming season. He also shared how he praised showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss, saying, "I wrote to Dan and David and I said I thought they were the best seven episodes they've ever written."

The actor seemed very proud of how far the show has gotten and how they are no longer "treading water." He explained, "You have storylines colliding. And the evolving drama and relationships are as good as they have ever been. It definitely feels like the beginning of the end game."

"Game of Thrones" season 7 premieres on July 16 on HBO.