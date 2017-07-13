'Game of Thrones' Season 7 News: Kit Harington on His Experiences and Spoilers

Facebook/GameOfThrones "Game of Thrones" season 7 to feature the clash between Daenerys and Cersei Lannister

With only a few more days before the critically acclaimed HBO series "Game of Thrones" returns for its seventh season, Kit Harington, who plays the much-loved Jon Snow, has a few things to say to keep the hype up from the fans. Harington talks about what it was like to shoot "Game of Thrones" season 7, the props he wants to keep, and he says a few things to those responsible for the show's spoilers.

Fans can hardly wait to get the highly anticipated "Game of Thrones" season 7. There are a lot to expect, and the rumor mill has been overloading with all the spoilers that fans seem to keep finding in unlikely places. Regardless, the showdown between Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), as well as the clash with the White Walkers, remains to be one of the many scenes that fans are looking forward to. Doing his part to keep the hype up, Harington recently sat down with ET Online and gave them a few details.

"Safe to say that you'll see me in a battle scene," said Harington. "I think that's a standard thing that happens now as we go into the late seasons... I think the one I'm involved with will be a really — it's a way of making them different each year — and this one is certainly different. It's certainly, um, ambitious."

When asked about what he enjoyed the most about the production of "Game of Thrones" season 7, Harington teased about how he got to interact with cast members who were close friends of his. Given that they have never worked together before, it was an experience to remember. Meanwhile, Harington also has a few things to say about the spoilers that have so far come out. According to reports, Harington berated the people who kept spoiling "Game of Thrones" season 7, citing that the cast and crew are working very hard to prevent it from happening.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 is set to air on July 16.