'Game of Thrones' Season 7 News: Kit Harington Recalls Filming in Belfast

"Game of Thrones" season 7 is almost here, and the cast is constantly being asked for interviews. Recently, Kit Harington, one of the major stars of the hit HBO show, was interviewed about filming his scenes. The actor shared his experiences on set and one of the most terrifying moments in his life.

HBO A promotional image featuring Kit Harington's Jon Snow in "Game of Thrones"

The road to "Game of Thrones" season 7 is hard, muddy and terrifying. That's what Harrington shared in his interview with Belfast Telegraph. The cast had just finished filming in Belfast, and the actor who plays the King of the North, Jon Snow, shared his memories on set.

"It really, really was a relief to be able to walk around Belfast and not have to make some excuse about what I'm doing here. I told my family and close friends only and had to hide when I was supposed to be dead," Harrington described filming season 6 in Belfast. He also explained how he has to be hidden all the time especially while filming the "Battle of the Bastards." After taking a clip, the actor had to run under an umbrella to the nearest tent just keep his character's secret. Jon was assumed dead before the start "Game of Thrones" Season 6 so he had to keep a low profile.

Aside from constant secrecy, Harington also shared his fears, especially when they filmed the highly acclaimed "Battle of the Bastards" episode.

"I've got a few fears, spiders being one of them, but the worst is my claustrophobia — I'm mortally afraid of crowds. I panic. It was one of the most terrifying things and most uncomfortable — 15 bearded Irishmen crushing you," Harrington said, adding that despite all of that misery, he'll miss filming in Northern Ireland.

The actor also expressed his desire to keep Jon's sword "Lond Claw" after the show is over. However, Harington thinks the production won't be able to give it to him, so he'll probably ask for a replica if possible.

"Game of Thrones" Season 7 premieres on July 16 on HBO.