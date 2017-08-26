'Game of Thrones' Season 7 News, Plot Theory: Bran Stark Might Be the Night King

Facebook/GameofThrones Promotional image for "Game of Thrones" season 7.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 is nearing its finale, and a new theory is making the rounds online. This theory has to do with Bran Stark being the Night King.

Although the theory about Bran Stark being the Night King has been around since he transformed into the three-eyed raven, speculations about him being the leader of the White Walkers grew even louder after the episode that aired last Sunday.

Avid fans of the series claimed that in the previous episode, the Night King wore an outfit that was almost the same as the one Bran donned in one of the first few airings of the current season. According to them, the short-sleeved leather vest, skirt, trousers and boots worn by the Night King were very similar to those sported by Bran previously in the series, and since it is highly unlikely that the resemblance was unintentional, it is possible that Bran Stark and the Night King could be one and the same.

There are speculations that if the upcoming episode will reveal that Bran and the Night King are the same person, Bran might take advantage of his power to go back in time to stop the White Walkers from slaughtering the people and wreaking havoc on Leaf's land.

Meanwhile, another theory about the future of season 7 has to do with The Hound's arc. Some fans speculate that in order for this narrative to end right, The Hound should face his brother The Mountain in a battle. Fans say that this is not unlikely, especially after everything that The Mountain has done to him. Now that half of his face has been burnt off, there are speculations that he will be looking to get revenge and to punish his brother for all his wrongdoings.

"Game of Thrones" will be airing its season 7 finale on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.