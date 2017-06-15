'Game of Thrones' Season 7 News: Promo Photos Reveal Scenes From Episode 1

As the days pass by leading up to the big premiere, fans are treated to yet another set of photos from "Game of Thrones" season 7.

HBO/Helen Sloan One of the first photo teasers for "Game of Thrones" season 7 featuring Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau).

HBO revealed the new pictures through Entertainment Weekly and it has made fans very happy. From these pictures, people can see all the characters that will be assembling in this amazing season. What can fans draw out from these new stills?

Entertainment Weekly recently shared pictures of the characters in different locations throughout Westeros. The pictures are said to reveal scenes from "Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 1 so they are worth at least a glance.

The new set of images features Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), along with other major cast members.

Jon is showed with a serious face in one of the stills, while Jaime and Cersei are in the map room possibly discussing their next plan. More pictures of Dany in Dragonstone with the rest of her team were revealed as well. Aside from these, more North-related photos were released, the most notable of which is the return of Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer).

Beric is the leader of the Brotherhood Without Banners and was the former head of House Dondarrion. He was a former vassal of Eddard Stark (Sean Bean) that was sent to hunt down Gregor Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) for his sins. However, he failed and got defeated by Clegane. After being killed, Beric was resurrected and then later, became the head of the notorious brotherhood.

Not much is revealed about Beric's return but a report suggested that the leader of the Brotherhood Without Banners will be a very helpful addition to Jon's army. The character will be able to share his knowledge about the power of the Lord of Light to Jon, as both of them have been revived by the same entity.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 returns to HBO on July 16.