'Game of Thrones' Season 7 News, Spoilers: Keep Calm, Ghost Is Still Alive

Perhaps one of the most loved characters in HBO's "Game of Thrones," Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) direwolf, Ghost, was reported to have died just before the start of season 7. The death hoax and rumors started when acclaimed author George R.R. Martin tweeted a heartfelt message for a wolf-dog that resembled the Ghost on the show.

On May 24, Martin took to social media to express his condolences for the wolf-dog from the Wild Spirit Sanctuary who passed this week. The post included a picture of Ghost, one of the rescues of the center. Martin's heartfelt message was then misinterpreted by the fans who hurried to spread the word until reports indicated that the wolf-dog is the same one who plays as Snow's direwolf in "Game of Thrones."

To rectify the situation, Martin again took to social media to provide some much-needed clarifications for fans of Ghost.

"Clarification, this was the wolf rescued by Wild Spirt and dubbed Ghost. NOT the wolf who plays Ghost on the show," tweeted Martin.

Though the tweet did not receive as much reception as his earlier message for the wolf-dog named in honor of Ghost from "Game of Thrones," some fans took this as an opportunity to promote the rescue center. Other fans decided that it would be the prime chance to urge Martin to finish his book, "The Winds of Winter," for Ghost from Wild Spirit.

Direwolves are central to the imaginary realm of "Game of Thrones." They are described to be a bigger and muscular version of actual wolves and are very much capable of mangling anyone who poses a threat to their masters. They are extremely loyal and many fear them because of the threat they carry.

Snow's Ghost is alive and well. Fans are hoping to see more of him in "Game of Thrones" season 7, which is scheduled to air on July 16.