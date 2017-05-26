'Game of Thrones' Season 7 News, Spoilers: Official Trailer Teases Great War Ahead

The official trailer for the highly anticipated seventh season of "Game of Thrones" has finally arrived. And needless to say, fans are understandably excited.

It was previously predicted that a trailer would arrive soon, especially since the cast members have started doing press interviews. "Game of Thrones" did not disappoint. The trailer clocks in at just under two minutes and opens with Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

"Enemies to the east, enemies to the west, enemies to the south, enemies to the north," she says in the background as flashes of her rivals appear on the screen. The Queen of Westeros is then shown standing on a large map as her brother/lover, Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), stands next to her. "Whatever stands in our way, we will defeat it."

The Lannister army is then shown marching, and Jaime is visibly concerned. Cersei points out that she and Jaime are the last in their family, before the scene cuts to the other Lannister, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage). The youngest Lannister sibling can be seen standing on a cliff and looking on as Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) dragons fly away.

Speaking of Daenerys, she is more determined than ever to rule Westeros and sit on the Iron Throne. But before that, she will take her place on the Dragonstone, where generations of Targaryens before her have sat.

In the North, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) knows that the true war is against the White Walkers and their army of the undead. He has taken his place as the King in the North, as Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) continues to plant dark seeds of thought into Sansa's (Sophie Turner) mind. As for the other Stark daughter, Arya (Maisie Williams) can be seen alone in the cold, starting a fire to keep her warm.

Davos (Liam Cunningham) is also aware of the White Walker threat, and he proposes that the leaders fighting for the right to rule Westeros set aside their differences and join forces instead. Otherwise, it will not "matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne."

By the looks of the trailer, the upcoming season is definitely going to be action-packed and full of large-scale fights. And with dragons joining in, there is no doubt that more deaths will take place as well. It also gives fans a brief glimpse at the other characters in the story, but Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) is noticeably absent.

"The great war is here," Jon says as the trailer cuts to black.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 premieres July 16.

Watch the trailer below: