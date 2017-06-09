'Game of Thrones' Season 7 News: Upcoming Installment to Feature Longest Episode in Show's History

HBO will reportedly air the longest of "Game of Thrones" episode on the show's upcoming season 7.

Facebook/GameofThronesPromotional image for "Game of Thrones" season 7

Many fans were initially upset when the network announced that season 7 of the hit series will have only seven episodes instead of the usual 10. However, there's still a silver lining to the shorter installment. "Game of Thrones" will feature a record-breaking season 7 finale that spans 81 minutes.

Fan site Watchers on the Wall reported that HBO has already listed the running times for all episodes of the entire season 7. Although the first five episodes have around 60 minutes (which is the usual length per episode), the last two episodes will extend beyond that time frame.

The sixth episode of season 7 will go on for 71 minutes — three minutes longer than the previous installment's sixth episode. The season 6 finale was 68 minutes long and just when fans thought it was already long, it will be dwarfed by the season 7 finale, which will last for 81 minutes.

The season 6 finale, "The Winds of Winter," was the previous record holder for longest episode in "Game of Thrones." It ran for 68 minutes, featuring explosions, deaths and more shocking revelations.

The upcoming installment's total runtime will be seven hours and 22 minutes. Given the program's avergae of 55-minute runtime each episode, the network is basically compressing eight episodes worth of content into just seven episodes.

Season 7 picks up with the conclusion of Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) journey across the Narrow Sea. Although the Iron Throne is within her reach, some fans are still worried if the golden-haired Mother of Dragons will make it out alive to fulfill her mission.

Clarke recently caught up with Belfast Telegraph and she shared some insight into what should be done to make sure that Daenerys takes over the Iron Throne. "She'll probably need some help... I'll definitely be disappointed if she doesn't make it [to the Iron Throne]," the actress said.

Clarke was spotted filming some scenes with Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, last year. The photo suggested that Jon could be Daenerys' new ally against Cersei (Lena Headey).

The seventh season of "Game of Thrones" premieres Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.