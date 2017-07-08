'Game of Thrones' Season 7 News: What to Expect from the Exhibition Tour and Cersei Lannister

Facebook/GameOfThrones "Game of Thrones" season 7 arrives next week

After gaining a massive fandom in the six seasons that it has previously aired, "Game of Thrones" has decided to reward fans by launching an exhibition tour. It will feature an impressive collection of artifacts seen during the entirety of the critically acclaimed HBO series. Meanwhile, Lena Headey, who plays as Cersei Lannister in "Game of Thrones," teases on what to expect from her character in the upcoming season.

According to reports, the exhibition tour that "Game of Thrones" is scheduled to host will feature props, costumes, and set decorations that were used during the entire series. It will also have interactive exhibits centered on the universe and characters originally created by George R.R. Martin. Fans can expect to see recreations of the cities and kingdoms featured in "Game of Thrones," as well as the iconic Iron Throne.

There is no official dates yet for the "Game of Thrones" exhibition tour, but fans are expecting more details sometime before the penultimate season reaches its finale. Considering that the show is set air season 7 on July 16, the exhibition tour could be held just before the year ends.

There is a lot to expect for the seven episodes of "Game of Thrones" season 7. For one, there is the much-anticipated clash between the kingdoms, especially that of Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) and Cersei's armies, as well as the participation of the violent White Walkers. More than anything, the fandom has often questioned how Cersei will keep the throne in the face of dragons and other supernatural beings.

In an interview with The New York Times, Headey revealed that her character is not having a good time. However, Cersei is anything but weak. After facing the death of her father and two sons as well as doing a walk of shame around the great city, she has still managed to claim the Iron Throne at the end of last season.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 will air on July 16.