'Game of Thrones' Season 7: On Jaime Lannister's Fate and the Anticipated Betrayal for the Sake of Love

Facebook/GameOfThrones What happens to Jaime in "Game of Thrones" season 7?

"Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 4, titled "The Spoils of War," saw through what may be one of the most memorable moments of the HBO hit series. Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) faced off with an entire army of Dothraki, a humongous dragon, and the queen herself, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Considering the cliffhanger that the fans were subjected to, many questioned if Jaime made it after taking a plunge into the water — thanks to Bronn (Jerome Flynn). Coster-Waldau has a few things to say about the fans' questions.

"Jaime is such an idiot that he thinks for a second, 'If I can do this, I can win the whole thing in a Hail Mary,'" Coster-Waldau told Entertainment Weekly. "It's not going to end well for Jaime Lannister, I can't imagine."

Although the "Game of Thrones" actor did not exactly say that Jaime will not make it, there is an ominous feeling of doom, which is to say that if he did not die after Drogon attempted to incinerate him, then one way or another, his life will hang on a delicate balance. Ironically, this might be where the prophecy given to Daenerys might come into play.

According to Esquire, throughout the seven seasons of "Game of Thrones," one can see the prophecy coming true bit by bit. The Mother of Dragons will be betrayed thrice: one for blood, one for gold, and one for love. In the first season of the critically acclaimed series, her unborn child was murdered in order to save Drogo's life. Later, Jorah (Iain Glen) betrayed her to King Robert for gold. The most popular fan theories suggest that Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) might betray her for the sake of his love for his brother, or that Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) might betray her to save Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson).

"Game of Thrones" airs every Tuesdays on HBO.