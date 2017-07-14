'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Plot News, Air Date: Cast Members Preview Faster Pace; Kit Harington Admits to Filming Fake Scenes

Facebook/GameofThrones 'Game of Thrones' season 7 premieres July 16 on HBO.

The premiere of "Game of Thrones" season 7 is drawing near. And according to several of the cast, the upcoming season will be much quicker in pace than previous ones.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the new season, cast members each gave their own previews of what fans can expect. However, they all seemed to agree that season 7 is faster in speed than all other seasons.

"It's incredibly fast. It's a different TV show, really," Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, said. "I read it and couldn't really believe what I was reading, since we've set the bar for slow-paced TV over the years, with characters not meeting when you think they're going to meet. It was almost frustratingly slow. Now, everything's changed. Everything ramps up."

They also revealed that the upcoming season will see characters finally meeting after spending so many seasons apart. Season 6 saw Jon and Sansa (Sophie Turner) reuniting after getting separated early on in the show, though their reunion was only initially pleasant. Both Harington and Turner have said that there will be some animosity between their characters in the new season.

Avid fans of "Game of Thrones" have undoubtedly been following all the news related to the HBO fantasy drama. However, executive producers David Benioff and Dan Weiss may have pulled a fast one on some eagle-eyed fans who have seen photos of scenes being filmed.

Harington recently revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that some photos circulating online may not even be actual scenes. He explained that there were paparazzi tailing them, particularly in Spain, and they had set up some scenes to fool everyone.

"We did fake some scenes," the actor admitted. "We put together people in situations where we knew the paparazzi was around, so they'd take photos and that would get on the Internet."

Only time will tell which scenes are real and which ones are fake. Luckily, fans only have a few days of waiting left before season 7 of "Game of Thrones" premieres on Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. EDT.

Watch the interview below: