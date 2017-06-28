'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Plot News, Air Date: Sophie Turner, Pilou Asbæk Talk Sansa Stark, Euron Greyjoy

Sansa may be back home, but that does not mean that all is well with her. After playing a crucial role in last season's epic battle and not getting credit for it, Sansa's relationship with Jon may be tested.

Facebook/GameOfThrones'Game of Thrones' season 7 premieres July 16 on HBO.

It can be recalled that Jon (Kit Harington) was already losing the battle to Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) until reinforcements from Littlefinger came. Sansa had gone to Littlefinger despite Jon's warning. By going against Jon, she ultimately saved them from Ramsay and even got the revenge she wanted.

However, Sansa's move did not pay off for her. Jon was celebrated as the King in the North, leaving her envious. In season 7, fans will get to see more of Sansa's darker side.

"She definitely feels left out. There's a little bit of jealousy there. She feels like she deserves the title of Queen in the North," Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa, told SFX magazine. "All she wants is the respect of her brother, and she feels like she's not getting that."

But "Game of Thrones" has no shortage of conflicts in store for fans come season 7. The White Walker threat is more real than ever, and not a lot of people (except Jon) seem to care. Furthermore, there are parties eyeing the Iron Throne, which is currently occupied by Cersei (Lena Headey). And while Ramsay may be dead, another deranged villain is on the loose.

"The psychos I've encountered have so many different sides to them. So each scene I've done with Euron, I pick a new thing I wanna show. 'This scene I want to be charming.' 'This scene I wanna be a molester.' 'This scene I wanna kill someone,'" Pilou Asbæk, who plays Euron Greyjoy, told Empire magazine. "After this season, Ramsay's gonna look like a little kid," he added.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 will premiere on Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.