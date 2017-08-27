'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Plot News: 'Beyond the Wall' Director Addresses Concerns Over Implausible Plot Developments

Facebook/GameofThrones Promotional image for "Game of Thrones" season 7.

Recently, "Game of Thrones" season 7 came under fire due to its alleged implausible plot developments. Some fans claimed the series was already taking too much freedom with its own timeline and that its creators were sacrificing the credibility of some of its storylines.

The issue started with the episode "Beyond the Wall," which was directed by Alan Taylor. In the said episode, Jon Snow led his group of men into an iced-up area in the north where they were suddenly confronted by the White Walkers and the Wights. The attack resulted in a battle, and Snow's group soon found itself stuck on top of a frozen lake where they spent the night. While the most sensible thing that could have happened to them was to freeze to death, some fans were a bit surprised when they were still alive after all the time it took for Gendry to run to the miles-away Eastwatch to ask for Daenerys' help.

Towards the end of the episode, Daenerys saved Snow and his men. However, the Night King killed one of Daenerys' dragons, which then transformed into a zombie. The episode prepared viewers for the season finale, where a confrontation between Snow and Cersei is expected to happen.

Addressing the concerns raised by fans after the episode with regard to the plot developments, Taylor admitted that he and the series creators were aware how the plausibility and consistency of events get sacrificed sometimes because of poor timing.

Speaking to Variety about Snow and his men being stuck on the lake, Taylor said: "I think there was some effort to fudge the timeline a little but by not declaring exactly how long we were there. I think that worked for some people, for other people it didn't. They seemed to be very concerned about how fast a raven can fly but there's a thing called plausible impossibilities, which is what you try to achieve, rather than impossible plausibilities. So I think we were straining plausibility a little bit, but I hope the story's momentum carries over some of that stuff."

According to Taylor, the good thing about the scene was that up to the end, it was "close to one of those battles where all the good guys get out the other side more or less scot-free."

"Game of Thrones" season 7 will end its run on Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.