'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Plot News, Spoilers: New Photos Give Glimpse of 'The Spoils of War'

Every week, fans of "Game of Thrones" eagerly await a new season 7 episode. Thankfully, HBO has been kind enough to release teasers to tide fans over.

The network has released new photos from the upcoming fourth episode, which is titled "The Spoils of War." The first photo sees Cersei (Lena Headey) with Tycho Nestoris (Mark Gatiss) from the Iron Bank of Braavos in a scene that was also featured in the episode's teaser trailer. The clip saw Cersei getting the Iron Bank's support once more after her convincing speech in the previous episode. The next photo features Theon (Alfie Allen) arriving at Dragonstone after being rescued at sea.

An interesting one sees Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Bronn (Jerome Flynn) looking up at the sky, presumably at Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) riding a dragon, though that remains to be confirmed. As glimpsed in the trailer, Jaime and Bronn are looting at Highgarden after having invaded the Tyrells' stronghold.

One image features Daenerys with her advisers, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Davos (Liam Cunningham). They seem to be plotting their next move, especially after the events that took place over the last couple of episodes.

The Lannisters have Highgarden, while Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek) intercepted the fleet headed to Dorne, capturing Yara (Gemma Whelan), Ellaria (Indira Varma) and Tyene (Rosabell Laurenti Sellers). When he brought them back to King's Landing, Cersei killed Tyene in front of Ellaria. Meanwhile, the Unsullied are stuck at Casterly Rock and Euron is headed for them. As she acknowledged in the trailer, Daenerys is losing.

Other photos depict the characters in Winterfell. Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) stands with Podrick (Daniel Portman), Sansa (Sophie Turner) looks to be in deep thought and Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) has his scheming face on.

The trailer also featured Daenerys riding her dragon, and fans have already come up with theories on where she flies to. Could she be saving the Unsullied at Casterly Rock? Or will she take care of Highgarden first?

"Game of Thrones" season 7 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.