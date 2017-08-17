'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Plot News: Trailer Highlights Major Battle Between the Living and the Dead

Facebook/GameOfThrones "Game of Thrones" season 7 airs Sundays on HBO.

The penultimate episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7 is set to air in a few days and a new promo for the episode promises action, bloodshed and death.

HBO has just dropped the trailer for episode 6, and it looks like it is going to be just as action-packed—if not more—as previous episodes "Hardhome" and "Battle of the Bastards."

The trailer for the upcoming episode teased that a major confrontation is set to take place between the living and the dead. The episode is shaping up to be one of the biggest yet that the franchise has ever put out, as it centers on Jon Snow and the group of fighters he has gathered heading outside the Wall for their most dangerous mission to date.

In the trailer, Beric Dondarrion gave Jon Snow an ominous message. As their group headed out for a White Walker hunt, he told him: "Death is the enemy. The first enemy and the last. The enemy always win. And we still need to fight it."

The clip then showed the crew battling with some icy enemies before eventually trying to flee. It looks like only a few of the warriors will be able to survive the clash beyond the Wall, as one scene showed about five men trying to reach the gate. The trailer also revealed that the Night King will take part in the battle.

Although most of the shots in the trailer depicted the ongoing skirmish in the North, the trailer also offered a peek at the growing tension between Arya and Sansa. Their relationship has long been tumultuous, but it looks like the upcoming episode will find the sisters' bond closer to being totally torn apart.

Last Sunday's episode set the stage for the action sequences in episode 6 and saw several characters together for the first time, including Gendry Baratheon and Daenerys Targaryen, among others.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 6 will air on Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.