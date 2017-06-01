'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Plot News, Updates: Season 7 Longest Premiere Since Pilot

After months of speculations, HBO has finally launched a proper trailer and a series of announcements for the seventh season of "Game of Thrones." Even though the upcoming season is three episodes short from preceding seasons, the episode length has increased.

Facebook/GameofThrones Remaining cast members get more screen time in the new season of "Game of Thrones."

HBO recently listed the season premiere of "Game of Thrones." The network indicated the episode length which is 59 minutes, making it the longest premiere since the pilot episode. The listing did not include the title of the episode.

The episode count for the penultimate season may have went down from 10 to seven, but with the promising 59-minute long premiere, the following six episodes may as well be just as long.

Even though, cast members have previously shared that they have been filming longer for season 7, this does not necessarily imply lengthier episodes. This could mean longer screen time for the actors.

"When I first read this season I thought: 'Damn, I gotta learn some lines!'" Emilia Clarke, who portrays Daenerys Targaryen, told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. "We're actually filming longer now. I don't know how that's happening."

Showrunner Dan Weiss explained, "You kill a couple dozen characters, the people who are left by default need to carry more dramatic weight." To note, Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) and Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer) who both had a modest amount of stand-alone scenes were killed off last season.

In season 7, fans should expect characters who have never met before to cross paths. Weiss teased that more main characters' storylines will start to converge.

As for the final installment of the show, it has recently been confirmed that season 8 will come with six episodes.

"Game of Thrones: season 7 will premiere this July 16 on HBO.

More updates should arrive in the weeks leading up to the season 7 premiere of "Game of Thrones."