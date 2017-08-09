'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Plot Rumors: What Bran and Arya's Return to Winterfell Means for Littlefinger

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Cast member Aidan Gillen arrives for the premiere of the fourth season of HBO series "Game of Thrones" in New York March 18, 2014.

One of the much-awaited events in "Game of Thrones" season 7 is the reunion of the remaining Stark siblings. But what does it really mean for the lurking power-hungry Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish (Aidan Gillen)?

In the fourth episode ("The Spoils of War") of "Game of Thrones" season 7 that aired last Sunday, Littlefinger was seen giving Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) a dagger made of Valyrian steel. Fans will recall that this is the same dagger that almost killed Bran and was used by Littlefinger to threaten Ned Stark (Sean Bean) in season 1.

Amid Littlefinger's hoax speech where he told Bran that he will help the latter and his siblings amid all the chaos in Westeros, it took only four words for the youngest Stark to silence Littlefinger's smart mouth: "Chaos is a ladder."

Now, fans will need to review an episode from season 3 to understand why that sentence turned Littlefinger's smirking face to an expression of complete horror.

Littlefinger once confronted Varys (Conleth Hill) about using the prostitute named Ros (Esmé Bianco) to spy on them. In that scene, the former told the eunuch: "Chaos isn't a pit. Chaos is a ladder. Many who try to climb it fail, never to try again. The fall breaks them. And some given a chance to climb, they refuse. They cling to the realm, or the gods, or love, the illusions. Only the ladder is real. The climb is all there is."

Littlefinger also mentioned this principle to Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) before. And obviously, Bran was nowhere near those occasions.

Ultimately, the sentence Bran spoke unmasks Littlefinger's real motive why he helped Sansa (Sophie Turner) at the Battle of the Bastards and why he remains in Winterfell. However, at the time when Bran told Littlefinger those words, it does not look like the new Three-Eyed Raven knows what it means just yet.

However, it would not be surprising that when Bran goes time traveling again, he will later on understand how Littlefinger caused the death of their father and the rest of the Stark family members.

Then, the well-trained assassin and vengeful Arya can do the rest of the job to make Littlefinger pay for all his acts of betrayal. In fact, the very dagger that Littlefinger held up to Ned's neck is now in her hands, and it offers a very dramatic way of avenging their father's death.

There are three remaining episodes before the current season of the show wraps up. "Game of Thrones" airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.