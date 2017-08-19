'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Plot Spoilers: What Happens in Episode 6

REUTERS/Macall B. Polay/Courtesy HBO A scene from the latest season of "Game of Thrones"

"Game of Thrones" has had a rough few weaks after a number of episodes were leaked by hackers and HBO Spain accidentally released the unaired sixth episode of the season. So far, with only two episodes left for season seven, here is what is expected to happen in the episodes to come.

For the upcoming sixth episode, HBO Spain had accidentally made the entire episode available to their subscribers for a whole hour before it was taken down. Unfortunately for them, this is enough time for tech enthusiasts to rip and break down the episode and leak it online.

Episode 5 ended with Jon Snow, Ser Davos, Ser Jorah Mormont, and Gendry uniting with the Brotherhood Without Banners' Thoros of Myr, Berric Dondarrion, and The Hound as they venture out beyond the wall in order to catch one of the undead to show to Cersei and the rest of the unknowing Westeros.

(Spoilers beyond this point)

Now with episode 6 being aired ahead of time, it has been revealed that Jon Snow's party will be ambushed and attacked by the Night King and his undead army complete with an undead polar bear. Thoros of Myr will be killed by the said bear and the group will be surrounded in a frozen lake.

This is the point where Daenerys arrives along with her three dragons. With her help, the group manages to escape but leaves Jon Snow behind and almost getting killed if not for the help of Cold Hands, a.k.a. Uncle Benjen Stark, who sacrifices himself to save his nephew.

After this point, it has been revealed that one of Daenerys' dragons, Viserion, will be killed by the Night King and will be resurrected as a wight. Jon Snow manages to survive, and while in recovery, he finally sees Daenerys for the queen that she is and agrees to bend the knee if she helps fight against the White Walkers.