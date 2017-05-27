'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Premiere, Cast News, Spoilers: Cast Gets More Screen Time; Yara Greyjoy and Ellaria Sand Unite

Season 7 of "Game of Thrones" promises more screen time for the remaining cast of the show. Meanwhile, Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma) and Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan) get together.

When "Game of Thrones" returns with season 7 this July, the remaining cast members of the HBO series will be getting more screen time, Entertainment Weekly reported. However, it left the cast members wondering how they can get more screen time in season 7 when it only has seven episodes, versus the previous 10-episode seasons.

"When I first read this season I thought, 'Damn,I gotta learn some lines!' We're actually filming longer now. I don't know how that's happening," Emilia Clarke, who portrays Daenerys Targaren, said, as quoted by Entertainment Weekly.

Peter Dinklage, who portrays Tyrion Lannister, also shared how it surprised him. "I've worked more days this season than I have in quite some time," the actor shared.

Executive producer Dan Weiss shed some light on how more screen time is possible with fewer episodes.

"You kill a couple dozen characters, the people who are left by default need to carry more dramatic weight," Weiss explained.

Some of the characters who exited in season 6 were Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) and Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer).

"Everyone gets a bigger slice of the pie," Kit Harington, who portrays Jon Snow, added.

He added that since the characters are crossing each other's paths more now than ever, the show allots more time in shared scenes versus following different characters in their own stories.

Meanwhile, "Game of Thrones" season 7 will see a new union between Ellaria Sand and Yara Greyjoy.

As seen in the new season 7 trailer, the two women are caught kissing heavily. Since both Greyjoy and Sand are alliances with Daenerys, uniting the two houses will only bring more strength to the Targaryen cause.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 premieres on July 16 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.