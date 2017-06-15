'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Premiere, Cast News, Spoilers: Will Arya Kill Littlefinger in New Season?

Arya (Maisie Williams) is on a mission to take revenge on all those who hurt her family, and Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) might be next on her list. Meanwhile, Ser Jorah Mormont's (Iain Glen) return to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) is still uncertain.

Previously on "Game of Thrones," Arya trained to become an assassin at the House of Black and White in Braavos to exact revenge on all those who killed and broke her family.

In season 6, Arya's first kill on her journey of revenge is Walder Frey (David John Bradley), whom she fed with his sons before slitting his throat. In the new season of "Game of Thrones," Littlefinger could be her next kill.

In an Entertainment Weekly magazine issue, Arya poses with the Valyrian steel dagger that was last seen in the possession of Littlefinger. Lord Baelish last used the dagger when he betrayed Ned Stark (Sean Bean) upon his arrest by the Lannisters.

Arya possessing the Valyrian steel dagger only means that she will possibly obtain it after taking Littlefinger's life, also indicating that she might soon be reunited with her sister, Sansa (Sophie Turner).

Meanwhile, Ser Jorah Mormont's fate is yet to be determined in the upcoming new season of "Game of Thrones."

Jorah was last seen banished by Daenerys to find the cure for his Greyscale, only to return after he's been cured. A cure has not yet been presented on the show, and according to the actor, he has no clue where his character will end up in the series.

"None of us really know, we certainly don't know where it's going," Glen said in an interview with Raidió Teilifís Éireann.

"But even if I'm for the chop very shortly I would feel like I did pretty good. I survived pretty long," the actor added.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 premieres on July 16 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.