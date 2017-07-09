'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Premiere Date, Time, How to Watch Online: New Footage Released

(Photo: Facebook/GameofThrones) A promotional image for "Game of Thrones" season 7.

A Greek trailer recently released for "Game of Thrones" season 7 has treated fans with never-before-seen footage from the highly anticipated return of the HBO hit.

As pointed out by Winter is Coming, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is seen drawing a sword in this clip. He also had extra lines in the sequence set in the whiteout. So far, in the two trailers, fans heard him say:

For centuries our families fought together. Against their common enemy. Despite their differences. Together. We need to do the same if we're gonna survive. Cause the enemy is real. It's always been real.

In this Greek "Game of Thrones" season 7 trailer, however, he also mentions "Despite their suspicions" after saying "Despite their differences." Jon also appeared to be speaking to his companions as he walked beyond the Wall in another shot.

Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) is also seen making their entrance to the Dragonstone while another shot shows Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) stand before the queen's throne.

The Greek trailer also included front shots that were shown from the back in the first two "Game of Thrones" season 7 trailers including Drogon take wing as the Dothraki army beneath it prepares for battle.

There is also a shot of a hooded Sansa (Sophie Turner) in the snow, which could be the other side of the scenes where Jon was pitching a team-up.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 will premiere on Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO with an episode titled "Dragonstone." The synopsis, according to Entertainment Weekly, reads:

Jon organizes the defense of the North. Cersei (Lena Headey) tries to even the odds. Daenerys comes home.

The second episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7is titled "Stormborn," the synopsis of which reads:

Daenerys receives an unexpected visitor. Jon faces a revolt. Tyrion plans the conquest of Westeros.

The third episode, airing July 30, is titled "The Queen's Justice."

Daenerys holds court. Cersei returns a gift. Jaime learns from his mistakes.

Fans can watch "Game of Thrones" season 7 online through the HBO Go app or HBO Now in the United States. Those in the United Kingdom can tune in to Sky Atlantic and Now TV. Hulu will also stream the episodes as they come out after closing a deal with HBO just in time for the series' premiere.