'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Premiere, Spoilers: War Between Ice and Fire to Define Series' Final Two Installments?

Facebook/GameOfThrones Promotional banner for the penultimate season of HBO’s hit epic fantasy series “Game of Thrones,” premiering on Sunday, July 16.

Did George R.R. Martin spill a major spoiler for the upcoming seventh season of HBO's hit epic fantasy series "Game of Thrones?" The latest installment is just around the corner, and fans' excitement has only just doubled over what's about to go down in Westeros.

The elusive winter has finally come. With the threats of ice and fire coming from every direction and a handful of people aiming for the throne, there is no doubt that a huge, bloody war is about to commence. But then, in the midst of it all is one Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), who may have been, and yet again, left clueless about his own true nature.

In an interview with Time, Martin, the mind behind the fantasy novel series that inspired one of television history's most watched shows, talked about Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer), the Lord of Black Haven, who has been revived by the Lord of Light a total of six times. In doing so, Martin may have just let on a potential revelation that could be explored in the television adaptation's final two seasons.

Martin started out by saying that Dondarrion was a character who served the purpose of foreshadowing how the entire narrative would eventually circle back to the "whole fire and ice thing."

"His memories are fading, he's got all these scars, he's becoming more and more physically hideous, because he's not a living human being anymore. His heart isn't beating, his blood isn't flowing in his veins, he's a wight, but a wight animated by fire instead of by ice," Martin said.

This statement has made fans wonder if the same could be said of Jon. It can be recalled that Ned Stark's bastard son — at least, as he is widely known in Westeros — previously died and was subsequently resurrected by the priestess, Melisandre (Carice van Houten), who serves the Lord of Light.

Could this mean that Jon is now a fire wight, too? And could this, by any chance, help Westeros against their upcoming war with the white walkers who wield the power of ice?

Will the series' penultimate season then angle back to, as Martin has intended, the battle between fire and ice? Additionally, what roles will Daenerys Stormborn (Emilia Clarke), her dragons, as well as her entire crew play in the upcoming war?

"Game of Thrones" season 7 premieres on Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.