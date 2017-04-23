'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Release Date, Plot News: HBO Unveils Teaser Photos, New Installment Airs in July

HBO's popular fantasy-series, "Game of Thrones," which is based on the novel series "A Song of Ice and Fire" by George R.R. Martin, will soon be airing its seventh season, and official teaser photos have been released for the first time.

Facebook/GameOfThrones

Facebook/GameOfThronesDanaerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in a screengrab from a season 7 teaser for "Game of Thrones."

The teaser photos showed several central characters of the show, which includes twins Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Arya (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) among others.

Fans may remember that the shocking season 6 finale last showed Cersei sitting on the iron throne herself, right after King Tommen committed suicide.

A teaser photo showing her on the same throne with her twin brother, Jaime, at her side may indicate that the Lannister twins still have each other despite a looming war.

Facebook/GameOfThrones

Yes, there is a looming war. In another first-look photo, Daenerys can be seen along with her army and most trusted staff, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) and Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) standing on land (with a noticeable change in costume).

This indicates that the whole crew crossed the Narrow Sea successfully and is getting closer to waging war against the de facto Queen of Westeros.

Meanwhile, it seems that Petyr "Little Finger" Baelish is still at it with Sansa. In another teaser photo, the two can be seen talking in Winterfell, and most fans already assume that Petyr is cooking up yet another scheme.

Fans may remember that Petyr previously told Sansa that he pictures himself on the Iron Throne with her as the Queen, but she seems disinterested with his fancies and most fans hope that she keeps it that way.

Another teaser photo also showed Sandor "The Hound" Clegane on top of a horse with snow all around him. Does this mean that The Hound has gone further to the North or did winter just arrive in other areas of Westeros?

Season 7 of "Game of Thrones" will air by July 16. The show will reportedly end after its eighth season, which is slated for a 2018 air date and only has six episodes in total.