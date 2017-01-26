'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Release Date, Plot Rumors: Maisie Williams Says Every Character Will Have Dilemmas To Face

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark in the hit drama fantasy HBO series "Game of Thrones," recently discussed season 7 and hinted that every character will have to face their own dilemmas this season.

HBOMaisie Williams as Arya Stark in "Game of Thrones."

In a recent appearance on the British daytime TV show "This Morning," Williams was asked to spare some details about the highly secretive "Game of Thrones."

Williams shared (via Digital Spy), "This year everyone gets their trials and everyone gets their tribulations, which is excellent and yes, particularly for Arya there's some really high points and there's some really low points."

The Emmy Award-nominee also said, "This year it really kind of heats up, coming to the end of last season, the final episodes, it really just felt like things were setting up for the final."

Since Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) were reunited in the sixth season and were together when they reclaimed Winterfell, it was inevitable for Williams to be asked whether Arya would also get to see her favorite brother again in Winterfell.

Williams tried to evade the question by saying, "I guess you'll have to watch seven and then you'll know." The actress added that if she answers such a question, the excitement would not be as much as it should be when the show starts rolling out on HBO.

However, it can be recalled that previously reported spoilers and speculations were positive that she and Bran will return to Winterfell this season. In fact, there have been reports that Arya will still find it difficult to deal with her only sister Sansa. But now that they are older, they are expected to be fighting over the grown-up matters, such as the direction to take in leading the people of Winterfell.

According to speculations that earlier surfaced, Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish (Aidan Gillen) will be relentless in trying to control Sansa so he can pursue his bid for the Iron Throne. Now that Sansa has learned the game of thrones, she is expected to initially play the game with Littlefinger, which will not sit well with Arya.

In an earlier interview, Turner hinted that her character would do some power tripping.

"She's seemingly in control for the first time – and it really suits her. She's kind of having a bit of a power trip," Turner told Entertainment Weekly. She added that as Sansa gains control, it is inevitable for her character to feel insecure knowing there are threats to the power that she has just gained.

"Game of Thrones" is slated to premiere in summer.