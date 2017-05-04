'Game Of Thrones' Season 7 Release Date, Spoilers: The Long Winter Will Finally Arrive in Upcoming Season

The wait for July seems like forever for "Game of Thrones" fans who have been waiting for the next season since June last year. The seventh season of the hit series comes back on HBO on July 16, and it's official: winter has arrived.

Facebook/GameOfThrones/Helen Sloan/HBOAn official promotional photo of "Game of Thrones" Season 7, showing Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a red and black garb before the steps of the throne room in Dragonstone, the Targaryens' original stronghold.

Season 7 of "Games of Thrones" will be noticeably shorter, with just seven episodes. All it means is that the writers of the show plan to make each show packed, and the producers took the time accordingly. Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming, commented on the delay through a statement. "Now that winter has arrived on Game of Thrones, executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss felt that the storylines of the next season would be better served by starting production a little later than usual, when the weather is changing," Bloys stated.

With a late production comes a shift in the filming timeline, Bloys noted. "Instead of the show's traditional spring debut, we're moving the debut to summer to accommodate the shooting schedule," he explained, as reported by Den of Geek.

In contrast to an earlier, cryptic teaser video, the new trailer from "Game of Thrones" actually shows footage, although it's not yet confirmed whether these clips are from actual episodes of season 7. In this trailer, titled "Long Walk," the three remaining powers in Westeros are shown heading to their respective symbols of power.

Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), with her hair still cut short, walks through the halls of King's Landing. Jon Snow (Kit Harington) paces through Winterfell. Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) passes by what could be Dragonstone.

As the three remaining players in Westeros reach their thrones, a chill seems to fill the air. Even Daenerys seems to be bundled up and dressed more warmly than usual, and a puff of frozen breath from Cersei confirms it. The long winter has descended on Westeros, as another power vying for the land is revealed.

The official promo trailer of "Game of Thrones" season 7, titled "Long Walk," can be viewed below. The new season premieres on July 16.