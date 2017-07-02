'Game Of Thrones' Season 7 Release Date, Spoilers: War Comes to the Seven Kingdoms

Facebook/GameOfThronesA promo image of "Game of Thrones" Season 7, indicating its premiere date on July 16, as a cover photo on the HBO epic series' official Facebook page.

Winter has come to the Seven Kingdoms as "Game of Thrones" prepares for a climactic ending in what could be the last two seasons for the show. With the move by the showrunners of the show to shorten the final seasons of the fantasy epic, the plot twists will be coming one after the other, starting July 16 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, showrunners of HBO's top-rated epic, revealed to Entertainment Weekly that they are well on their way into writing the season 8 of "Game of Thrones." With the series expected to end on its eighth season run, Benioff seems confident that nearly all the writing work is done.

Weiss, meanwhile, is not entirely sure. " I wouldn't go that far. It's exciting but there's always pressure. You don't ever want to drop the ball," he said, as he might refer to the work of tying up all the loose ends of the myriad of characters of the fantasy epic.

Season 7 and possibly season 8 of "Game of Thrones" will only have seven episodes to work with to cover the war of the seven kingdoms. In that span, the major players of the conflict will be brought together sooner rather than later.

"There's a whole bunch of reunions and first time meetings that people have been waiting for for a long time and when you put it on paper you just want to do justice to the work that these guys have done building these characters over so many years," Weiss said, hinting at fateful encounters between characters like Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

While the biggest war in the previous season could be the battle of the bastards, waged between Jon Snow and Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), the next battles could eclipse that one entirely.

"Everyone steps up their game every season," Benioff said, as quoted by the International Business Times. With winter falling on the Seven Kingdoms, the showrunners promise war as "the conflicts that have been building the past six years are upon them," Weiss explained.