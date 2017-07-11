'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Reveals Episode Titles

HBO finally releases the titles of the first three episodes of "Game of Thrones" season 7. What can fans expect from the upcoming series?

Facebook/GameOfThrones "Game of Thrones" season 7 featuring Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

Days from the premiere, HBO gave fans a treat on the upcoming first episodes of "Game of Thrones" season 7. Together with the titles are summaries of what will happen per episode, giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect from season 7.

The first episode is called "Dragonstone." According to the summary, the first episode will focus on the three "winds of winter." Jon Snow (Kit Harington) gathers up his allies and plans for the defense of the North. Meanwhile, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) "tries to even the odds." Lastly, after many years of wanting to come back to Westeros, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) finally arrives to Dragonstone; the ancestral home of the first Targaryens in the 7 kingdoms.

The second episode is called "Stormborn." After settling in to Dragonstone, the Mother of Dragons is said receive an "unexpected" guest. The summary does not include who it is so viewers have to wait for the episode to find out. Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) plans out how their team is going to conquer Westeros. Finally, in the north, Jon faces a revolt.

The third episode is titled "The Queen's Justice." The summary reveals that after arriving to the seven kingdoms, Daenerys finally holds court. Cersei is said to "return a gift" to an unnamed person, and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) finally realizes his mistakes.

As viewers might guess, not much is revealed about each episode, but they can still get a picture of what is coming. Aside from these snippets, an HBO fan site has confirmed the length of each episode. The first and second episodes will be 59 minutes, while the third one will be slightly longer at 63 minutes. Lastly, the final episode is a full-length special, with a total of 8 minutes.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 is set to come back this July 16 on HBO.